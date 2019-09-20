Robert W. Hurd, age 88, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1931 in Russell County, Va., a son of the late Ira and Lois Hurd. Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired mechanic. He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Pickett Hurd. He is survived by his sons, Jeff Hurd, Ira Hurd and Charles Hurd; five grandchildren; one stepgranddaughter; and 12 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.