Nadeen Lane Hunt, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home following a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Bristol, she was born on March 15, 1941, a daughter of the late Luther and Etta Ruth Statzer Lane. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by sisters, Marlene Tarter, Vivian Hockett, and her twin sister, Claradeen Chapman After retiring from Raytheon, Nadeen opened her own consignment business, "The Side Porch". She also enjoyed golfing, music, painting, and NASCAR. Nadeen's special sense of humor charmed everyone who knew her. She had a special bond with her identical twin sister, and they had great fun keeping people guessing who was who. Talented, fun loving, beautiful inside and out, loved and cherished by her family and friends, Nadeen will be greatly missed. She is survived by two daughters, Tracy Hunt and Terry Hunt Frye and her husband, Billy, all of Bristol; three grandchildren, Kelsey Clifton, Austin Clifton and Noah Simons; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Joel Kirk of Realife Church officiating. The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to her devoted caregivers, Kelsey, Buster, Misty, Amie, Suncrest Hospice and all who cared for her recently. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Hunt and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

