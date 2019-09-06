Nadeen Lane Hunt, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home following a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Bristol, she was born on March 15, 1941, a daughter of the late Luther and Etta Ruth Statzer Lane. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by sisters, Marlene Tarter, Vivian Hockett, and her twin sister, Claradeen Chapman After retiring from Raytheon, Nadeen opened her own consignment business, "The Side Porch". She also enjoyed golfing, music, painting, and NASCAR. Nadeen's special sense of humor charmed everyone who knew her. She had a special bond with her identical twin sister, and they had great fun keeping people guessing who was who. Talented, fun loving, beautiful inside and out, loved and cherished by her family and friends, Nadeen will be greatly missed. She is survived by two daughters, Tracy Hunt and Terry Hunt Frye and her husband, Billy, all of Bristol; three grandchildren, Kelsey Clifton, Austin Clifton and Noah Simons; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Joel Kirk of Realife Church officiating. The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to her devoted caregivers, Kelsey, Buster, Misty, Amie, Suncrest Hospice and all who cared for her recently. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Hunt and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Man killed in Bluff City officer-involved shooting identified
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Wise County Central, Tazewell, Union, Patrick Henry, Holston display overpowering run games in season-opening wins
-
Bites of Bristol: Owner of Luke’s Café says his eatery is ‘like a rockabilly Cracker Barrel’
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Gate City shocks Richlands, 34-29
-
Abingdon faces federal lawsuit
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **