Nadeen Lane Hunt, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home following a brief illness. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Joel Kirk of Realife Church officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Hunt and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

