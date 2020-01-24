Kenneth Mark Humphrey, age 56, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.