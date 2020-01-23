Kenneth Mark Humphrey, age 56, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. He fought a courageous battle with cancer that lasted 5 years. He so loved his large extended family. Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Ernest "Humpy" Humphrey; nephew, Gary Humphrey; niece, Autumn Dill; and sister-in-law, Donna Humphrey. Left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, June Humphrey; longtime special love, Laura Cardwell; children, Sheena Katon and Matt Rice, Jerry and Tori Cardwell, Wesley and Mary Steelman; papaw to his loving grandkids, Anthony, Kyle, Nickalus, Aspen, Alexis and Gracie; sisters, Kitty and Joe DiDiego and Penny Bishop; brothers, Gail Humphrey, Gary and Ginny Humphrey, Wayne Humphrey and Karen Carrier, and Steve Humphrey; loving uncle to his nieces, nephews and their families; many aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends, Ruby, Sue, and Clifford; a host of other friends; and fur babies. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
