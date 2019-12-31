James "Jim" Louis Humphrey, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, December, 29, 2019 at Christian Care Center of Bristol. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with his son, Pastor Charlie Humphrey and Pastor David Trotter officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Tennessee Army National Guard Funeral Honors. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.