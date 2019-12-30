James "Jim" Louis Humphrey, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, December, 29, 2019, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. He was born July 13, 1933, a son of the late James David and Hazel Mumpower Humphrey. Jim was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army and Company Commander of the Tennessee National Guard with 32 years of service. Jim taught hunter safety for East Tennessee for over 20 years and retired from Sprint formerly United Inter Mountain Telephone with over 40 years of service. Jim was an active member of Friendship Chapel Baptist Church. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Peggy P. Humphrey; children, Darlene "Sue" Nickels and husband, Fred, Kathy Bailey and husband, Bob, James Charles Humphrey and wife, Jennifer, and Douglas Scott Humphrey; sister, Wilma Jane Humphrey; sister-in-law, Penny Tweed Humphrey; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with his son, Pastor Charlie Humphrey and Pastor David Trotter officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Tennessee Army National Guard Funeral Honors. Pallbearers will be Tommy Whitehead, Wayne Rutherford, Randy Simpson, Stanley Morrell, Larry Dillow and Bob Repass. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.