Peggy Lee Hughes, age 63, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 09, 2020, at her home. She was born January 25, 1957, in Gate City, Va. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Taylor Poole. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond, Kenny, and Tommy Poole. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, George Hughes; two children, Melissa Stevens and husband Jamie and Steven Hughes; two grandsons, three granddaughters, two step-grandsons; one sister, Hazel Hamm; two brothers, David Poole and wife Rose and Ricky Poole; several nieces and nephews also survive. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Peggy Lee Hughes is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.

