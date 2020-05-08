J. W. Hughes, age 82, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The committal service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Hughes Family Cemetery, 8659 Rich Valley Rd., Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of J.W. Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

