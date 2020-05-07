J. W. Hughes, age 82, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Bristol, Va., he was a son of the late William "Bill" Hughes and Bertie Lee Fleenor Hughes. He was a retired employee of Bristol Metals, a member of Fleenor Memorial Church and was a lifelong farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Leonard Hughes; sisters, Mildred Hughes, Betty Hughes and Susie Massey; and brothers, Roy Hughes, and Bob Hughes. Survivors include his daughter, Bernice Wachob and husband, Jim; sons, Bryan Hughes and wife, Pam and Tom Hughes and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Daniel Hughes and wife, Amanda, Matthew Hughes, Josh Hughes and wife, Olivia, Brittany Hughes, and Zach Pennington; great-grandchildren, Addi Hughes, Hudson "Husky" Hughes, Rhylee Hughes, and Leland Hughes; sister, Elizabeth Denton and husband, Gary; brothers, Richard Hughes and wife, Pat and Frank Hughes; special friends, Clyde Bowers and Fred McCracken; several nieces and nephews and many neighborhood friends. The funeral service for Mr. Hughes will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Ball officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. on Friday, prior to the chapel service. The committal service and interment will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Hughes Family Cemetery, 8659 Rich Valley Rd., Bristol, VA 24202. Pallbearers will be friends and members of the family. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: IJQLBI Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of J.W. Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries