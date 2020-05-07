J. W. Hughes, age 82, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Bristol, Va., he was a son of the late William "Bill" Hughes and Bertie Lee Fleenor Hughes. He was a retired employee of Bristol Metals, a member of Fleenor Memorial Church and was a lifelong farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Leonard Hughes; sisters, Mildred Hughes, Betty Hughes and Susie Massey; and brothers, Roy Hughes, and Bob Hughes. Survivors include his daughter, Bernice Wachob and husband, Jim; sons, Bryan Hughes and wife, Pam and Tom Hughes and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Daniel Hughes and wife, Amanda, Matthew Hughes, Josh Hughes and wife, Olivia, Brittany Hughes, and Zach Pennington; great-grandchildren, Addi Hughes, Hudson "Husky" Hughes, Rhylee Hughes, and Leland Hughes; sister, Elizabeth Denton and husband, Gary; brothers, Richard Hughes and wife, Pat and Frank Hughes; special friends, Clyde Bowers and Fred McCracken; several nieces and nephews and many neighborhood friends. The funeral service for Mr. Hughes will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Ball officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. on Friday, prior to the chapel service. The committal service and interment will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Hughes Family Cemetery, 8659 Rich Valley Rd., Bristol, VA 24202. Pallbearers will be friends and members of the family. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: IJQLBI Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.