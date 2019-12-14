BRISTOL, Va. Graham Frank Hughes, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Graham was born on September 22, 1937, in Russell County, Va. He had retired as a mechanic from Valleydale. Graham was member of Fellowship Chapel Church and enjoyed working on lawn mowers, fishing, and watching golf on television. Graham was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Stella Jones Hughes and his brother, Billy Sam Hughes. Graham is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Frances McInturff Hughes; sons, David Hughes and wife, Lisa, of Bristol, Tenn., Mark Hughes and wife, Leanne, of Georgia, and Mike Hughes and wife, Vickie, of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Terry Slaughter and husband, Jim, of Bristol, Tenn.; sister, Polly Williams of Abingdon; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be everyone from Fellowship Chapel Church. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for service. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Graham Frank Hughes is being cared for by Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).