Mrs. Edna Dorne Miller Hughes, age 93, of Swords Creek, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at a Richlands, Virginia hospital. Born on February 14, 1926, in Swords Creek, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Dorothy Hubbard Miller. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a 1944 graduate of Honaker High School. She had been employed by the U.S. Postal Service for thirty-four years, working at the Swords Creek Post Office. A devoted Christian, she was a member of Swords Creek Community Baptist Church for over seventy-two years and was a member of Seenagers. She had words of wisdom and encouragement for those in need and would spend her spare time studying her Bible. She enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family and her church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Hughes; six brothers, her twin Edgar, Dalton, Roscoe, Erskin, Harry, and Victor; and three sisters, Elsie Dye, Gay Steele, and Idana Smith. Survivors include her son, Randy Hughes and friend, Diane Hess, of Swords Creek; granddaughter, Melody Keene and husband, Adam, of Midlothian; great-granddaughters, Eden Keene and Avery Keene; one sister, Bobbie McAmis of Wise; special niece, Connie Vance; special sister-in-law, Ida Hughes; several nieces, nephews, friends, and church family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Swords Creek Community Baptist Church with Bro. Les Ritchie and the Rev. Arnold King officiating. Entombment will follow in Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be deacons from Swords Creek Community Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be retired deacons from Swords Creek Community Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to SCCBC Building Fund, 3305 Kents Ridge Road, Honaker, VA 24260. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Strong storm system, possible snow forecast for weekend
-
Bristol Cheddar's employee confirmed to have hepatitis A, vaccines to be provided
-
Tazewell County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary, adds militia ordinance during widely attended meeting
-
BREAKING NEWS: Patrick Henry wins regional football title for first time
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Jacob Caudill is in the regional finals again at J.I. Burton. However, this occasion will mark his first as head coach of the Raiders
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.