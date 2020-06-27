Thomas Mark Huggins, 66, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born in Marietta, Ga. on May 4, 1954, son of the late James Robert and Earlene Thomas Huggins. Mark was a member and deacon of North Bristol Baptist Church and formerly a member of East Bristol Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Radford College, Radford, Va. He was employed by Hobart Sales & Service for 18 years, and retired from St. Anne Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Elizabeth Huggins; one daughter, Rachel Shuttle and husband, Chris; three sons, David Huggins, Walker Huggins and wife, Rebecca and Jordan Huggins; eight grandchildren, Althea, Phoebe, Damian, Nate, Waylon, Luke, James and Philip; one great- grandson, Brantley; three brothers, Larry Huggins, Ed Huggins and wife, Chris and Andy Huggins and wife, Tove; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663 or the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Huggins and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Phone: (276) 669-6141.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.