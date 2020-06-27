Thomas Mark Huggins, 66, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born in Marietta, Ga. on May 4, 1954, son of the late James Robert and Earlene Thomas Huggins. Mark was a member and deacon of North Bristol Baptist Church and formerly a member of East Bristol Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Radford College, Radford, Va. He was employed by Hobart Sales & Service for 18 years, and retired from St. Anne Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Elizabeth Huggins; one daughter, Rachel Shuttle and husband, Chris; three sons, David Huggins, Walker Huggins and wife, Rebecca and Jordan Huggins; eight grandchildren, Althea, Phoebe, Damian, Nate, Waylon, Luke, James and Philip; one great- grandson, Brantley; three brothers, Larry Huggins, Ed Huggins and wife, Chris and Andy Huggins and wife, Tove; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663 or the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Huggins and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Phone: (276) 669-6141.

