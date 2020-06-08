Roy E. Huff Jr. "The Singer Sewing Machine Man", age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. The memorial service for Mr. Huff will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with his nephew, Joe Kerns officiating. His great grandson, Jackson Stewart, will share scripture and a prayer. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com. Event ID: Weaver FH Password: ZMLGFI Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

