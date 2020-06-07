Roy E. Huff, Jr., "The Singer Sewing Machine Man", age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Roy was born in Bristol, Tenn. on December 15, 1930, a son of the late Roy and Juanita Crawford Huff. He worked for Singer for 40 years and worked 31 years at Tri-City Flea Market with his sons, Scooter and Chad. Roy was a graduate of Ervington High School and Bristol Commercial College. He was a lifelong lover of the sport of baseball and had played semi-professional baseball. Roy was his children's number one fan and he never missed any of their games. He was one of the founders of Avoca Little League and a big Atlanta Braves fan. Roy was member of Avoca Christian Church. He will be remembered as a special, kind, and loving man. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Greer; and his brother, Gene Huff; special friend, Freada Mumpower. He is survived by his former wife and caregiver, Hattie June Huff Suthers; children, Nancy Edwards and husband, Randy, Eddie Huff and wife, Carolyn, Regina McNally and husband, Mike, Tina Strickland and husband, Wes, Richard "Scooter" Huff, and Chad Huff; grandchildren, Steve Edwards and wife, Kathleen, James Edwards and wife, Vicki, Jenny Franklin and husband, Allen, Eddie Huff II, Josh Stewart and wife, Brandi, Bud Carmody, Ben Huff and wife, Lindsey, Tiffany Worley and husband, Austin, Katie Hushour and husband, Ryan; sisters, Peggy Dixon, Linda Wilson, Janice Sabo, and Sue Richardson; brothers, Lowell Huff, Bob Huff, Jimmy Huff, and Johnny Huff; twenty great-grandchildren and one on the way; six great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The memorial service for Mr. Huff will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with his nephew, Joe Kerns officiating. His great-grandson, Jackson Stewart, will share scripture and a prayer. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: Weaver FH Password: ZMLGFI Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
