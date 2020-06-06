Huff Jr., Roy E.

Roy E. Huff Jr. Ralph E. Huff Jr., age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence. The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced in Monday's edition of the Bristol Herald Courier.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Huff, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.