CERES, Va. Gisela Elisabeth "Libby" Hubble, age 87, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on July 17, 2019. Mrs. Hubble was born on October 25, 1931, in Fulda, Germany, to the late Arbeiter Felix and Emma Michel Sitzmann. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Anneliese Arnold and Emma Maria Kleinsteuber-Fries; brother-in-law, William "Bill" Hubble; and nephews, Gary Michael Hubble and Mark Everett Scott. Libby graduated high school in 1950, followed by three years of business college in Fulda, Germany. She then met and married her loving husband, Andy, in 1956. On May 27, 1963, Libby became a U.S. Citizen. She went on to work and retire from the Va. Department of Corrections Youth Services as a Dietetics Manager. She was an active member of Hopewell UMC in Chesterfield, Va., as well as Zion UMC in Ceres, Va. She enjoyed volunteering her talents at Zion UMC and at Hopewell UMC, where she and her husband served as co-counselors for youth fellowship. Libby was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Howard Andrew "Andy" Hubble; daughter, Diana Patriquin and husband, Mark; grandson, Andrew D'Amato and significant other, Kalie Shurland; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Zion United Methodist Church in Nebo, with Pastor Neil Hammons officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday at the church starting at 2 p.m. A reception will follow services at the Nebo Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Zion UMC Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hubble family.