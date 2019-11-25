Anna Jean (Puckett) Hubble Anna Jean (Puckett) Hubble, 79, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Russell County, Virginia, on November 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Clovis and Pauline Cumbow Puckett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Hubble Sr. Survivors include her children, David C. Hubble Jr. and wife, Robin, Stephanie Hubble and companion, Ryan Bullock, and Keith Hubble and wife, Becky; grandchildren, Mason Hubble, Kyra Hubble, and Lane Hubble; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, with the Rev. Darryl Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the mausoleum prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org or 1 (800) 478-5833. Share memorial and condolences with the Hubble family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock agrees to operate proposed Bristol casino
-
Kingsport woman charged with murder in overdose death of Bristol woman
-
VHSL Football Playoff Predictions
-
The Oak Ridge Boys scheduled to perform at The Paramount
-
THE SILENT WARRIORS: Symptoms began in June for Patrick Henry coach Tommy Thomas, followed by cancer diagnosis on July 11
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.