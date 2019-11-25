Hubble, Anna Jean (Puckett)

Anna Jean (Puckett) Hubble Anna Jean (Puckett) Hubble, 79, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Russell County, Virginia, on November 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Clovis and Pauline Cumbow Puckett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Hubble Sr. Survivors include her children, David C. Hubble Jr. and wife, Robin, Stephanie Hubble and companion, Ryan Bullock, and Keith Hubble and wife, Becky; grandchildren, Mason Hubble, Kyra Hubble, and Lane Hubble; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, with the Rev. Darryl Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the mausoleum prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org or 1 (800) 478-5833. Share memorial and condolences with the Hubble family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments