Anna Jean (Puckett) Hubble Anna Jean (Puckett) Hubble, 79, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, with the Rev. Darryl Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the mausoleum prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org, or 1 (800) 478-5833. Share memorial and condolences with the Hubble family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
