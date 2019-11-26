Hubble, Anna Jean (Puckett)

Anna Jean (Puckett) Hubble Anna Jean (Puckett) Hubble, 79, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, with the Rev. Darryl Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the mausoleum prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org, or 1 (800) 478-5833. Share memorial and condolences with the Hubble family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments