ABINGDON, Va. Darlene Thomas Howell, 61, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 9, 1958, in Danville, Va., to the late Dale Howard Thomas Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Dale Thomas Jr. and one sister, Joyce Sullins. Darlene loved to crochet, watch game shows and work crossword puzzles. She attended Life Line Ministries. Survivors include her son, John Ross Taft Howell; three sisters, Connie Mabe and husband, Robert, Robin Thomas, and Libby Carnell and husband, Daniel; special cousin, Peggy Holzer; a good friend, Larry Church; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and her church family. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 3 p.m., in the chapel with Pastor Darrell Martin officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family.

