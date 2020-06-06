Howard, Olivia

Olivia Howard departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lakebridge a Waters Community, Johnson City, Tenn. Arrangements are incomplete. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional service and care of Ms. Olivia Howard and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584.
