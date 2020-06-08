Howard, Olivia

Olivia Howard, departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lakebridge A Waters Community, Johnson City, Tenn. Graveside service for the entombment of Ms. Olivia Howard, will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery Bristol, Tenn. Family and friends are requested to follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hood A.M.E. Zion Church Bristol Tenn. or Bibleway Cathedral Church Danville, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Ms. Olivia Howard and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584.

