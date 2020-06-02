Houston, John McClellan

John McClellan Houston, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on May 30, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He was 82. John was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Irene (McClellan) Houston, and sister Carol Jeanne Radford Hoofnagle. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Jones Houston, and their children, John Paul Houston (Lorraine), Julie Osborne (Chuck), Jennifer Smith (Sean), and James Houston (Maria). Also surviving are 16 dearly loved grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. John lived his entire life in Virginia. He was born in Smyth County, on February 22, 1938, and moved to Pulaski as a child. He graduated in 1955 from Pulaski High School, earned two BA degrees from Emory & Henry College in 1959, and a master's degree from Virginia Tech in 1963. John worked in public education for 18 years in Fries and Floyd. He was awarded an honorary lifetime PTA membership in recognition of his outstanding service. He then had a 27-year career in insurance, retiring as a District Sales Manager from Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance in 2003. John won many awards during his insurance career. He was most proud of his ability to help those he worked with be the best they could be. He was loved and respected by those with whom he worked. After retirement he moved to Radford, Virginia and enjoyed living on the New River, playing golf and spending time with his children and grandchildren. As his health began to fail, he and Pat moved to Midlothian and enjoyed the kind care of his daughter Jennifer and her family. He was a member of Grove United Methodist Church, and Floyd Lodge AF&AM. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at Spring Arbor Cottage of Salisbury and Heartland Hospice Care for their love and kindness. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association at at https://act.alz.org/donate. Services will be private due to the epidemic. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Washington County Sheriff's Office joint drug investigation nets 101 indictments, 40 arrests
-
NASCAR: There will be no booing of Kyle Busch at BMS today
-
Thirteen charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into Sullivan County Jail
-
Virginia officials don't plan on releasing recovery rates
-
Ratcliffe, Dr. Kelly Denise Price
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.