Hagar "Jean" Houston, age 86, of Crowley, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her residence. A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

