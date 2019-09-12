Tommy Bryan Houser, age 58, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born on July 24, 1961, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil "Pappy" Houser. Surviving include his mother, Nancy R. Bowers Houser; brother, Fred W. Houser; nieces, Jessica and Jenny Houser, and Alice Tuell and her husband, Justie; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Rust Hollow Cemetery in Abingdon, Virginia, with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Family asks questions in fatal 2018 officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.
-
FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
-
Their View: The time is now to pass US-Mexico-Canada agreement
-
The wild horses of Outer Banks won't evacuate; they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Chris Lark (Castlewood) gets first head-coaching win, Trenton Adkins (Ridgeview) scores six TDs
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389