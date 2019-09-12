Tommy Bryan Houser, age 58, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born on July 24, 1961, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil "Pappy" Houser. Surviving include his mother, Nancy R. Bowers Houser; brother, Fred W. Houser; nieces, Jessica and Jenny Houser, and Alice Tuell and her husband, Justie; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Rust Hollow Cemetery in Abingdon, Virginia, with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments