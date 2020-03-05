Lona Houser, age 85, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Lona Houser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

