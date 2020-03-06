Houser, Lona Moretz

Lona Moretz Houser, age 85, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born on November 1, 1934, in Mountain City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Albert and Iva Helen Shaffer Moretz. Lona was a lifelong resident of Bristol and was a member of Fellowship Chapel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Houser; sister, Joan Roark; and brothers, Tommy Moretz and Ray Barker. Survivors include her children, Lynn Willis and wife, Shelia, Tony Houser and wife, Mary, Linda Hardin and husband, Burgess, David Houser and wife, Michelle, and Donna English and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Ashley Willis, Burke Willis, Jason Houser and wife, Kristin, Jessica Graham and husband, Tyler, Morgan English, Adam Hardin, and Megan Kilgore and husband, Kevin; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Phil Barker, Ralph Moretz, Albert Moretz Jr., Larry Moretz; and sister, Jeannie Hamrick. The funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4:45 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Roark, Benjamin Roark, Frank Roark, Brad Mangum, Jason Houser, Adam Hardin, Tyler Graham, and Dezmond Houser. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: RQCVON. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Mobile home, property searched in missing girl investigation
-
Investigators continue to look for missing toddler, hopeful she’s alive
-
Counties to share in Bristol casino revenues
-
Abingdon man dies in fatal overnight crash on I-81
-
Bristol judge sets next court date for missing toddler's mother, denies bond reduction request
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389