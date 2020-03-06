Houser, Lona Moretz

Lona Moretz Houser, age 85, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born on November 1, 1934, in Mountain City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Albert and Iva Helen Shaffer Moretz. Lona was a lifelong resident of Bristol and was a member of Fellowship Chapel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Houser; sister, Joan Roark; and brothers, Tommy Moretz and Ray Barker. Survivors include her children, Lynn Willis and wife, Shelia, Tony Houser and wife, Mary, Linda Hardin and husband, Burgess, David Houser and wife, Michelle, and Donna English and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Ashley Willis, Burke Willis, Jason Houser and wife, Kristin, Jessica Graham and husband, Tyler, Morgan English, Adam Hardin, and Megan Kilgore and husband, Kevin; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Phil Barker, Ralph Moretz, Albert Moretz Jr., Larry Moretz; and sister, Jeannie Hamrick. The funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4:45 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Roark, Benjamin Roark, Frank Roark, Brad Mangum, Jason Houser, Adam Hardin, Tyler Graham, and Dezmond Houser. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: RQCVON. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

