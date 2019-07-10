Dennis Lee Houser, age 74, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Blountville Christian Church, in Blountville, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dwight Shaffer officiating. The eulogy will be given by Mayor Richard Venable. Military Honors will be performed by DAV Chapter #40 Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Houser and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.