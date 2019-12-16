Ola Marcelene Horne, age 90, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a full life and loved by family. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ethan Cook and the Rev. Terry Carty officiating. Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. The committal will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association or The American Kidney Fund. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn. (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Horne.

