Ola Marcelene Horne, age 90, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a full life and loved by family. Ola loved to play cards, work in her flowers, travel and meet new friends. She especially loved time with her family, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and all of her beloved pets. She attended First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Kingsport, Tenn. and was a former employee of S&H Green Stamp store. Ola was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Donald Eugene Horne; her parents, Homer Phillips and Ollie Mae Chaffin Phillips; sister, Peggy Phillips Sanders and husband (Boyd). She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Foran (Mike) of Bristol, Va., Rebecca Scott (Zane) of Gate City, Va. and Susan McVey of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Mick Foran (Kendle) of Bristol, Tenn., Mark Foran (Michelle) of Radford, Va., Arthur Scott of Alexandria, Va., Drew Scott of Arlington, Va., Sara Cook (Ethan) of Bristol, Va.; great-grandchildren, Ivy Foran, Maylee Cook and special friend, Chris McVey. The family would like to extend special thanks to Avery Home Health, Dr. Wesley Eastridge and staff, and the staff of Bristol Regional Hospital. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ethan Cook and the Rev. Terry Carty officiating. Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. The committal will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association or The American Kidney Fund. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn. (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Horne.