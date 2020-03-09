CHILHOWIE, Va. Eva McCormick Horne, 99, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Chilhowie, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Franklin McCormick and Anna Blessing McCormick. She was also predeceased by her husband, Richard Edwin Horne; siblings, Alice Louvania, Mary Ocie, Charles Franklin, Pearl Ester, John Christman, Anna Pauline, Katherine Virginia, Paul Harvey and Edna Elizabeth; a son-in-law, William A. Thompson Jr.; a granddaughter, Huntley Thompson Kendall. Eva worked as a supervisor at Burlington Industries, and later worked at the United States Capital as a Tour Director. She was a member of Chilhowie United Methodist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Anna Katherine "Kitty" Thompson; a son, R.E. "Eddie" Horne Jr. (Susie); grandchildren, William A. Thompson III (Janis), Tonya Singer (Chris); a grandson-in-law, David Charles Kendall; a great-grandchildren, Peyton Crew Kendall, Sadie Josephine Thompson, Scarlette Alexander Thompson, Tilley Mae Thompson, Clara Sue Thompson, Eliza Jane Thompson, Chloe Cheyenne Hudson and Emma Grace Hudson; a great-great-granddaughter, Addison. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or to the Chilhowie United Methodist Church, PO Box 367, Chilhowie, Va. 24319. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Horne Family.
Service information
11:00AM
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
