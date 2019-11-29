Hopson, Mildred A.

Mildred A. Hopson, age 62, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born May 3, 1957 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Floyd and Bessie Marshall Smith. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Noah Hopson III; son, Chad Crigger; brother, Samuel Smith and wife, Gloria and her children, Issac and his wife, Tessa and Abby Smith; and a dear friend, Martha Sharp; special friends, Tobey Joe and Oscar Joe. There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
