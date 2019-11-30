Joan "Beverly" Hopkins-Heckford Joan "Beverly" Hopkins-Heckford passed away on November 21, 2019, at her home in Lebanon, Va. She was born on September 6, 1939, in Two Dot, Montana. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Heckford; parents, Ernest and Vesta Hopkins; brother, Joseph Hopkins; daughters, Julie Jonita Heckford and Josie June Heckford-Armstead; and granddaugher, Leah Heckford. She was survived by her children, Judie Jae Heckford (Dennis), John Jay Heckford, Joseph James Heckford (Cherie), Joan Jarita McGlothlin (Raymond), and Jerry Jess Heckford (Leslie). She is survived by 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Graveside services were held on November 23, 2019, at the Heckford Family Cemetery in Elk Garden, Va. Services were held by Lee Likens of Abingdon, Va. Service Sentiments were spoken by family and friends. We were led in song, Amazing Grace, by Kayla Heckford. Josiah Heckford sang, "Sweet Beulah Land". Our Father God presented a beautiful rainbow, as a grand finale, to mom, and for us. "Let your hearts not be troubled; you believe in God, also believe in me. In my father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you." John 14:1-2

