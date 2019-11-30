Joan "Beverly" Hopkins-Heckford Joan "Beverly" Hopkins-Heckford passed away on November 21, 2019, at her home in Lebanon, Va. She was born on September 6, 1939, in Two Dot, Montana. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Heckford; parents, Ernest and Vesta Hopkins; brother, Joseph Hopkins; daughters, Julie Jonita Heckford and Josie June Heckford-Armstead; and granddaugher, Leah Heckford. She was survived by her children, Judie Jae Heckford (Dennis), John Jay Heckford, Joseph James Heckford (Cherie), Joan Jarita McGlothlin (Raymond), and Jerry Jess Heckford (Leslie). She is survived by 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Graveside services were held on November 23, 2019, at the Heckford Family Cemetery in Elk Garden, Va. Services were held by Lee Likens of Abingdon, Va. Service Sentiments were spoken by family and friends. We were led in song, Amazing Grace, by Kayla Heckford. Josiah Heckford sang, "Sweet Beulah Land". Our Father God presented a beautiful rainbow, as a grand finale, to mom, and for us. "Let your hearts not be troubled; you believe in God, also believe in me. In my father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you." John 14:1-2
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.