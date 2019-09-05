CHILHOWIE, Va. Carl Ray Hopkins, age 83, beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean B Hopkins; father and mother, George and Agnes Hopkins; and brothers, Millard, Willard, Paul, Tommy and Clifford. He is survived by children, Scotty (Patty) Hopkins of Chilhowie, Cynthia (Jackie) Haynes of Scottsboro, Ala., Barbara (Jay) French of Chilhowie, Richard (Cookie) Hopkins of Chilhowie, Steve (Leigh Ann) Hopkins of Chilhowie, Judy (Tony) McVey of Chilhowie, David (Teresa) Hopkins of Marion, and Annette Kilgore of Meadowview, Va. He is also survived by his sisters, Marie Blevins, Alice McClure and Clemmie Stiltner, all of Chilhowie; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Richie Hopkins, Jonathan Hopkins, Justin McVey, Brady McVey, and Ryan French and sons-in-law, Jay French, Tony McVey and Jackie Haynes. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8 2019, at the Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Hopkins family.

