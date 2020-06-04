MARION, Va. Clifton Eugene Hoover Jr., age 58, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Ceres, Va. Mr. Hoover was born in Baltimore, Md., and was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kitts and his sister, Gladys Hoover. He was a person who loved the outdoors, from farming, fishing, hunting to gold prospecting. Nebo mountain was where he truly felt at home. He was a beloved husband, father and pawpaw who will be missed by all of his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Lisa Blizzard Hoover; father, Clifton Eugene Hoover Sr.; children, Cory Hoover and girlfriend, Jessica, of Bluffton, S.C., and Kayla Kirk and husband, Cameron, of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Brysen Hoover, Aubrey Perkins, Eric Perkins, Albanie "Sugar Britches" Kirk, and Jaiden Kirk; sisters, Priscilla Claudette Hoover, Debbie Jean Hoover and special friend, Kevin Routh, and Melissa Hoover Cornett and husband, Stephen Cornett; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members also survive. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Resurrection Gardens at Freedom Tabernacle. Expressions of sympathy may be sent tot he family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's FuneralHome is serving the Hoover family.

