Irvin Kenneth Hooker, 76, of Lebanon, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Born in Richlands, Va., on November 22, 1942, he was the son of the late Roger Albert and Lula Mae Hooker. Kenneth was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a passion for football, hunting, and fishing. A standout football player, he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1962, received the All-American Football Player Award, and earned a scholarship to East Tennessee State University. After school he worked briefly as a coal miner and retired as a lieutenant with the Virginia Department of Corrections. He was involved for many years in youth football and little league baseball. After retirement his true love and passion were his two grandsons, Adam and Andy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Buddy Hooker and Joe Hooker; and his sister, Mary Jean Wilson. He was loved and will be deeply missed by his wife, Yvonne Gail Hooker; son, Brian Hooker and wife, Kim; daughter, Misty Lambert and husband, Thad; grandsons, Adam Hooker and Andy Lambert; brother, Barry Hooker and wife, Betty; sisters, Virginia Farmer and husband, Gary and Peggy Stallard; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service and Cremation Services,7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., (276) 889-1212, is in charge of arrangements.