Bernard Hooker, age 61, of Cedar Bluff, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Bristol, Tenn. He was an excavator for gas pipelines for the past fifteen years. He was a big Tennessee Vols Fan and Dale Earnhardt Fan. Most of all Bernard loved his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 35 years, Linda Rasnake Hooker; his parents, Henry and Peggy Hooker of Abingdon, Va.; two daughters, Jacqueline Petrick and Sidney Whitt and husband, Shane; four grandchildren, Riley Petrick, Madison Petrick, Waylon Whitt, and Jaxon Whitt; one sister, Donna Carneal; and great aunt, Mary Boothroy. A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va., with Pastors Mike Ryan and Roger Boyd officiating. The family will receive friend from 4 until 5 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Bernard Hooker is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.