Robin Lynn Honaker, age 58, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born on December 1, 1961, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of Clyde Honaker and the late Charlotte Honaker. Robin will be missed by all her family and friends, whom she loved very much. She worked for several years at Bristol Compressors and Wal-Mart. She was a member of Swartz Chapel Church. Robin is survived by her father, Clyde Honaker; daughter, Shonda Reedy and husband, Jeff; son, Derrick Honaker and wife, Nikki; grandchildren, Raven, Payton, Ashton, Kiara, Kallie, Khloe, Kolton, Katelyn, Bryce, and Chloe; stepbrothers, Rodney Collins and wife, Shannon and Chad Rodriguez; several nieces; best friend, Sherry Glover; and fur babies, Piper, Miss Kitty, Theona, Charlie, and Bonnie. Due to the current gathering restrictions resulting from the COVID- 19 pandemic, a celebration of Robin's life will be held at a future date. Pastor P.T. will officiate the memorial service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Robin Honaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments