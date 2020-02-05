Honaker, Jerry Darryll

Jerry Darryll Honaker, 67 years of age, of Pilgrims Knob, Va., left this earthly realm for his eternal Heavenly home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on November 7, 1952, in Richlands, Va., he was the son of Ray and Thelma Ward Honaker of Pilgrims Knob, Va. Jerry was a 1971 graduate of Whitewood High School with a Layman Electrician and Masonry license. He was an employee of GTE and retired after thirty five and a half years of service with Verizon. He was a member of Sandy Valley Lodge #17 where he had served as Post Master had been appointed to the Buchanan County School Board Garden District for two terms, was elected in 2017, and instrumental in the change allowing voters to vote on who would represent them in their districts. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, loved fishing with his wife, Pat and hunting with his daughter, Jessica, and the Post Master is supposed to be past Master, collector of custom turkey calls, active in his church and loved to study the Bible. He was a Christian by faith and Baptist by choice. He took pride in his family and spending time with his granddaughter, Axleigh, who referred to him as "Tippie". Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsay Shay Honaker, January 10, 2018; his brother, Larry "Bubba" Honaker; and brother-in-law, Arthur Lawson. Survivors in addition to his parents, Ray and Thelma Ward Honaker of Pilgrims Knob, Va., include his loving wife of forty-eight years, Patricia Ann Lawson Honaker of Pilgrims Knob, Va.; daughter, Jessica Grove and husband, Seth, of Pilgrims Knob, Va.; sisters, Delma Mullins and husband, Bobby, of Pilgrims Knob, Va., Ruth Collins and husband, Danny, of Nicklosville, Ky.; granddaughter, Axleigh Grove; and several beloved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for Jerry Darryll Honaker will be held at the Twin Valley High School on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 4 p.m. with Evangelist Curtis Crouse officiating. Full Masonic Rites will be held at 4 p.m. by the Sandy Valley Lodge #17. The family will receive friends at the Twin Valley High School on Sunday, after 2 p.m. until the hour of service at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.shortridgeramey.com. The family of Jerry Darryll Honaker have entrusted the care of their loved one to Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Keen Mountain, Va.
Honaker, Jerry Darryll
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
Feb 9
Memorial Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
