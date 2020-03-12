James E. "Jim" Honaker, age 80, of Lebanon, Virginia, born on May 7, 1939, passed away on March 10, 2020, at his home and went to be with his Heavenly Father. A graduate of Honaker High School, Jim served proudly in the U.S. Army before becoming the owner of Rosedale Texaco and later joining Jewell Smokeless Coal & Coke where he retired in 2001 after 21 years of service. During his retirement, Jim was active in his community as an election officer for the Russell County Electoral Board for several years and as an interim Councilman for Swanson Candler 2005-2006. He also worked part-time at Owens Funeral Service in Lebanon. Jim was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan who always enjoyed a good day on the golf course or trying to bowl a perfect game. He was an active member of East Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church for 34 years who lived a life of strong faith and was often called upon to share his gift of prayer. Jim was the son of Thurman H Honaker and Mary Crouse Honaker of Honaker, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-and mother-in-law, Pat and Mabel Combs, of Big A Mountain. He will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Combs Honaker and his precious daughter, Melissa Honaker Parson and husband, Everette G Parson, of Charlotte, NC. He was also survived by his brother, Dallas Honaker of Honaker; sisters, Mildred White of Swords Creek, Wanda Compton of Rosedale, and Connie Miller and husband, Rick, of Honaker; as well as brothers-in-law, Bob Combs and wife, Willie, of Abingdon, and John Combs and wife, Janet, of Honaker; sisters-in-law, Diana Combs of Bristol, and Sandra Combs Massie and husband, Leroy of Rosedale, along with many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to special friends and caregivers, Carl and Frances Musick, Scotty and Glenda Dye, Bill and Pam Amburgey, Stella Ray, Hazel Robinette, Brenda Brown, Dr. J.G. Patel and the staffs of Commonwealth Senior Living in Claypool Hill and Home Nursing Company of Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Friday March 13, 2020, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Honaker Funeral Home in Honaker, Virginia. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel in Honaker, Virginia, officiated by the Rev. Virgil Musick and the Rev. Larry Robinson. Pallbearers will be Chris Compton, Chris Gross, Kynan Massie, John Miller, Carl Musick, Wayne Pruitt, Jared Street and Houston VanDyke. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Amburgey, J.C. Boyd, Scotty Dye, Rich Fenchak, Dallas Honaker, Dave Leonard, Leroy Massie, Rick Miller and Dr. J.G. Patel. Entombment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
