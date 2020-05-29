James Carlton "Jim C." Honaker James Carlton "Jim C." Honaker, age 70, of Abingdon, Va., formerly of Honaker, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence. Jim C. was a veteran of United States Army and served several years on the Honaker Fire Department. He retired from Seaboard Mining at Jewel Ridge and was a member of Woodland Hills Christian Church. He was a wonderful woodworker and painter. He was born to the late Ivan Woodrow Honaker and Lola Margaret Jones Honaker in Elk Garden, Va. In addition to his parents, Jim C. was also preceded in death by his son, Jeremiah Honaker; and brother, David Honaker. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vickie Penley Honaker; daughter, Johannah Honaker Turner and husband, Chris, of Johnson City, Tenn.; and granddaughter, Emery Turner. A celebration of life will be held at Woodland Hills Christian Church on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 7 p.m. with Pastor Paul Viers officiating. A public visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church prior to the service with social distancing practices observed. Masks will be mandatory for attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hills Christian Church, 16173 Elementary Dr., Abingdon, VA 24210, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of James Carlton "Jim C." Honaker is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

