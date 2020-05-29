James Carlton "Jim C." Honaker James Carlton "Jim C." Honaker, age 70, of Abingdon, Va., formerly of Honaker, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence. Jim C. was a veteran of United States Army and served several years on the Honaker Fire Department. He retired from Seaboard Mining at Jewel Ridge and was a member of Woodland Hills Christian Church. He was a wonderful woodworker and painter. He was born to the late Ivan Woodrow Honaker and Lola Margaret Jones Honaker in Elk Garden, Va. In addition to his parents, Jim C. was also preceded in death by his son, Jeremiah Honaker; and brother, David Honaker. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vickie Penley Honaker; daughter, Johannah Honaker Turner and husband, Chris, of Johnson City, Tenn.; and granddaughter, Emery Turner. A celebration of life will be held at Woodland Hills Christian Church on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 7 p.m. with Pastor Paul Viers officiating. A public visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church prior to the service with social distancing practices observed. Masks will be mandatory for attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hills Christian Church, 16173 Elementary Dr., Abingdon, VA 24210, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of James Carlton "Jim C." Honaker is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Washington County Sheriff's Office joint drug investigation nets 101 indictments, 40 arrests
-
Virginia officials don't plan on releasing recovery rates
-
Bristol man convicted in death, faces more pending charges
-
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Abingdon's Martin Lucas narrows his choices to 10 schools
-
2 teens killed in 109 mph crash
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.