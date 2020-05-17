Honaker, Hobart M.

Hobart McKinley Honaker, age 87, of Whitewood, Virginia, drew his last breath on this earth on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born on August 27, 1932, the son of the late William Arthur Honaker and Lena Jane Blankenship Honaker. He was a graduate of Whitewood High School and was a United States Air Force Korean War Veteran. Hobart worked for Norfolk-Western Railroad before becoming the Representative for the Compact UMWA. He also worked as the Legislative Aide for his good friends Delegate Jackie Stump, U.S. Representative Rick Boucher, and U.S. Senator John Warner. While working in Richmond, he was well known for taking a break everyday to walk his little canine companion, Benji. Hobart loved spending time with his family and church family. He devotedly read three newspapers a day, front to back. He loved bass fishing and was a proud Atlanta Braves fan. Hobart was a former member of the VFW Post #7360 Grundy, Virginia; Richlands Masonic Lodge #318 AF&AM; and was the overseer of area UMWA Locals. He was a lifetime resident of the area and is the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Inec Matney Honaker; two sisters, five brothers; mother in law, Ocie Horn Davis Stacey; sister-in-law, Shirley Sturgill; and his canine companion, Benji. Those that remain to carry on his spirit are his loving wife, Syvilla Davis Honaker of Whitewood, Va.; sons, Danny Honaker and wife, Ann, of Richlands, Va., and Donnie Honaker and wife, Misti, of Abingdon, Va.; stepdaughter, Melanie McMillen and husband, Randy, of Morgantown, W.Va.; special niece, Jeanita Large and husband, Shannon, of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Meghan Dejong and Grayson McKinley Honaker; step grandchild, Mac McMillen; great-grandchild, Ellie Taplin; brothers-in-law, Ralph and Betty Davis of Kissimmee, Fla., and Dentis Sturgill of Ky.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services for Hobart M. Honaker will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Elder's Travis Davis and Danny Davis officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Elswick, Alan Honaker, Danny Yates, and Shannon Large. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bee Branch Primitive Baptist Church, c/o of Gail Asbury, 143 Acre Lane, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Association. The family request that protective masks be worn if you plan on attending the funeral. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 10 until 11 a.m. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
