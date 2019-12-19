Paul C. Holt, 75, Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newport, Tenn., he lived most of his life in Blountville, Tenn. He was of the Baptist faith. Paul worked most of his life as a heavy equipment operator. He was an avid fisherman and never met a stranger. Mr. Holt was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and one sister. Paul was a loving devoted husband to his wife of 54 years, Joyce Holt. He was a loving father to his son, Randall Holt and his wife, Angie; proud grandfather to Cherish Frazier and her husband, Daniel; and his great-grandchildren, Randall, Daniel, Rebekah and Mr. Hank Frazier. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friend from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Central Christian Church, 424 Melrose St. Bristol, Tenn. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. with Mark Morgan officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Daniel Frazier, Gary Rouse, Mike Rouse, James Tillison and Terry Owens. The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Avalon Hospice of Bristol, Tenn. and to Dr. Jayant Mehta, Paul's pulmonologist in Johnson City, Tenn. East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul C. Holt.