Kathy Andrea Holt went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 28, 2019. Kathy is survived by her husband of 24 years, Ronnie Holt and their beloved dog Boaz. She is also survived by her sister, Louise Trivitte, several nieces and nephews, and good friends, Ronnie and Peggy Jones, Kenneth Holt, and Jerry Holt. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617. A funeral services will follow with Pastor Jack Crosswhite, Bro. Cecil Reed, and Sister Brenda Viars officiating. East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kathy A. Holt.
