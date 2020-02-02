Holt, Evelyn Virginia

Evelyn Virginia Holt, 98, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. Virginia was a devoted Christian and loved reading her Bible daily. She loved to crochet and made beautiful afghans. She was so loved by her family and many friends. Virginia was the daughter of the late James and Laura Glover. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; and a daughter, Ruth Evelyn Carmody; a son-in-law, Mike Stophel; and two sisters, Annalee Smalling and Jamie Fillers. Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Patsy Stophel and Carolyn Proffitt and sons-in-law, Larry Proffitt and Wyndel Carmody; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Christian Care Center for the love and care given to Virginia. A celebration of life for Evelyn Virginia Holt will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Poplar Ridge Christian Church in Piney Flats with Mr. Paul Peer, minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. The graveside service and interment will immediately follow the funeral in the Poplar Ridge Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Virginia's memory to New Hope Church of Christ, 4527 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN, 37601. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Holt family. Office, (423) 543-5544.
