Holmes, Ruth Smith

ABINGDON, Va. Ruth Smith Holmes, age 87, passed on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. Ruth was born in Jeptha, Ky., to the late Hillard and Rissey Gillam Smith. She was a graduate of Boyd County High School in Kentucky. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, and an absolute treasure to her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hansel Holmes; and brother, Frank Smith. Ruth is survived by her son, Kim Holmes and wife, Galina, of Oakton, Va.; sister, Linda Sutherland and husband, J.P., of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Darryl Smith of Glade Spring, Va.; grandchildren, Emily Sams and husband, Andrew, of North Potomac, Md., and Alexander Holmes and wife, Samantha, of Bethesda, Md.; and great-grandchildren, Alexander Holmes, Asher Holmes, Ramsey Holmes, Logan Sams, and Audrey Sams. A private graveside service will be held in Knollkreg Memorial Park with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Ruth Smith Holmes is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

