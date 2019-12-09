Holmes, Ruby Ernestine Duncan

ABINGDON, Va. Ruby Ernestine Duncan Holmes, age 93, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home in the company of her loved ones. She was born and raised in the Duncansville Community of Washington County, Va. She graduated from Greendale High School in 1944. She attended Bluefield Business College. She then went to work in Washington D.C. for the O.S.S. After leaving Washington, she returned home to marry Fletcher Holmes, her husband of 53 years. She loved farming and the outdoors. She always had a beautiful garden and beautiful flowers. Every spring she climbed the hills searching for morels, in the fall she gathered walnuts and hickory nuts, and in the winter she made beautiful quilts. She was a member of the Duncansville Christian Church where she taught Sunday school. Ms. Holmes was preceded in death by her husband, James Fletcher Holmes; her father, George W. Duncan; her mother, Madge Warren Duncan Lilly; her stepfather, I.J. Lilly; granddaughter, Heather Charmane Holmes; sister, Vivian Lee; brother, Raymond Duncan; two stepbrothers, Dayton Lilly, Seaton Lilly and wife, Pearl; and brother-in-law, Jack Lee. Ms. Holmes is survived by her son, James Hunter Holmes of Abingdon; her daughter, Laurie Lee Stophel and husband, Frank of Abingdon; grandchildren, Shona Holmes, James Dylan Holmes, Brooke Stophel; and great-grandson, Cody Bailey, all of Abingdon, Va.; one sister, Levonda McDaniel of Abingdon, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Doni Holmes. The family would like to especially thank her caregiver, Doni Holmes, whom she called her angel. A special thanks to caregiver Selena Smith, neighbors, Tom and Cheryl Taylor, the Hospice team, friends, and neighbors, who helped Ms. Holmes and her family in the last days of her life. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Holmes family Cemetery with Pastor Ron Matney officiating. The friends and family will be serving as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Ruby Ernestine Duncan Holmes family.