TANNERSVILLE, Va. Mary Clarice Holmes, age 90, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Heritage Hall in Tazewell, Va. She was a Charter Member of the Tannersville Church of Christ. Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, James and Nanna Lewis; her husband of 48 years of marriage, Graham Holmes; her sister, Charlotte Morrison; and her brother, Wayne Lewis. She is survived by her two sons, Joseph Holmes and wife, Wanda, of Tannersville, Va., and Phillip Holmes and wife, Anita, of Tannersville, Va.; two brothers, Lawrence Lewis of Damascus, Va., and Shirl Lewis of Bristol, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Steven Holmes, Angela Holmes, both of Tannersville, Va., and Sasha Wood of Elizabeth City, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Joey Wood, Natalie Wood, and Declan Wood; sister-in-law, Margaret Lweis; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Gaminde and Pastor Ronnie Mullins officiating. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Holmes Family Cemetery in Tannersville, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. Special thanks to her caregivers at home, Dreama Neal, Kim Collis, Nancy Holmes, and Brenda Smith. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tannersville Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1138 Freestone Valley Road, Tannersville, VA 24377. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary Clarice Holmes family.

