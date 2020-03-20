Holmes, Hansel F.

ABINGDON, Va. Hansel F. Holmes, 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Nellis, W.Va. and had lived in Abingdon, Va. since 1995. Mr. Holmes worked as a hospital administrator in Largo, Fla., Plant City, Fla., and Rockledge, Fla. He enjoyed cars, gardening, and taking care of his yard. He was a very sweet and kind man. Mr. Holmes had served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Holmes was preceded in death by his parents, John Howard Holmes and Margaret Perfater Holmes; his brother, John Howard Jr.; and his sisters, Garnet and Sheila. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Ruth, who was the love of his life; son, Kim Holmes and wife, Galina of Oakton, Va.; grandchildren, Emily Sams and husband, Andrew of North Potomac, Md., and Alexander Holmes and wife, Samantha of Bethesda, Md.; and great-grandchildren, Alexander Holmes, Asher Holmes, Ramsey Holmes, Logan Sams, and Audrey Sams. Due to concerns for public health and current government guidelines, the funeral service for Mr. Holmes will be held privately with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Burial will be held at Knollkreg Memorial Park, where family will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Mr. Holmes and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
