Holmes, Gladys Sanders

GLADE SPRING, Va. Gladys Sanders Holmes, age 98, born on December 29, 1921, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Holmes, one son, and one grandson. She is survived by her six children, 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. Her greatest desire was that others know Jesus. "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16 A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday July 10, 2020, at the Glade Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Mark Baumgardner officiating. The family will be receiving friends at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home from 12 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gladys Sanders Holmes family.
Service information
Jul 10
Visitation
Friday, July 10, 2020
12:00PM-1:30PM
Friday, July 10, 2020
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
